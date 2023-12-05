Iconic Hua Hin Railway Station set to be preserved as new modern facility opens

The iconic Hua Hin Railway Station is set to be preserved as a historical site, amidst preparations to shift railway operations to the new, modern station from December 11th.

Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with members of the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, visited the station on Monday (Dec 4), where he discussed with the officials at Hua Hin Railway Station about the relocation to the new dual-track facility.

The relocation of operational services to the new dual-track railway station, a state-of-the-art three-story building equipped with contemporary amenities, marks a new chapter in Hua Hin’s transport infrastructure.

The new building is situated south less than 100 metres from the old building.

The new station building includes various amenities, such as inbound and outbound passenger terminals, stairs, escalators, elevators, ticket offices, first aid rooms, monk waiting rooms, breastfeeding rooms, luggage reception areas and more. This will provide convenience and speed for the public and tourists, Mr. Komkrit said.

However, the original station, a structure over 100 years old and registered by the Fine Arts Department, is not bidding farewell to its historical significance.

The State Railway of Thailand has committed to maintaining and preserving the original station, which will continue to welcome visitors, allowing them to enjoy the station’s history and architecture. Its continued presence as a tourist landmark is a testament to Hua Hin’s dedication to preserving its cultural and historical heritage.

The station has long been a magnet for visitors, drawn by its distinctive red and cream facade and over a century of history.

Mr. Komkrit witnessed firsthand the site’s popularity among tourists.

At the station were a large group of Chinese tourists, along with some foreign tourists who were vacationing in Hua Hin

Guides accompanying the tourists mentioned that the Chinese visitors wanted to capture these memories as the State Railway of Thailand will be moving operations to the new Hua Hin Railway Station building on December 11th.

The guides noted the station’s enduring appeal, especially among Chinese tourists who have historically favored the site for its unique features. The old Hua Hin Railway Station stands as a symbol of the city’s rich history and charm.

As Hua Hin advances towards modernization with its new railway facility, the old station’s preservation ensures that the city’s historical roots remain firmly planted. It is anticipated that this blend of the old and the new will continue to draw both Thai and international tourists, eager to explore Hua Hin’s original railway station.

