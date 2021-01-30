Illegal fishing caught in restricted waters

29 Jan., BANG SAPHAN – From recent complaints of the traditional fishing group in Bang Saphan district, there were reports of several trawling boats conducting illegal fishing in restricted coastal areas.

Director of the Chumphon Sea Fisheries Prevention and Suppression Centre Mr Pongsaran Rattanaphom, along with relevant officials visited the restricted coastal area of Koh Talu in Bang Saphan Noi and detained the ‘Nopparat Boat #3’ arresting Mr Winai Lim Prasert, owner of the trawler for illegal fishing.

Illegal fishing is punishable under Section 130 of the maritime law, carrying a fine of 10,000 to 20,000 baht or a fine of five times the amount of aquatic animals caught.

Recently, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces were designated by law as restricted area for commercial fishing during the aquatic reproduction season where larva spawning and marine animal laid eggs. This is to maintain the population growth of marine animals in the coastal areas.

