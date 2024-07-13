Illegal foreign workers arrested in Hua Hin, officials warn employers about penalties

Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration officials, in coordination with the Provincial Employment Office, conducted a raid at Hua Hin Night Market, resulting in the arrest of two illegal foreign workers on Friday (July 12).

Pol. Col. Setthaphat Na Songkhla, Superintendent of Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration, directed Pol. Lt. Col. Natthawat Kaewthipnet, Inspector of Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration, to lead the investigation. The raid uncovered two Myanmar nationals, identified as Khant Kyaw Aung, 20, and Kaung Htet, 19, working at grilled squid and jellyfish stalls, respectively. Both individuals were earning a daily wage of 300 baht without the necessary travel documents or work permits.

The arrested workers admitted to entering Thailand illegally several years ago and seeking employment to support themselves. Their actions violate the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979) and the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment Act B.E. 2560 (2017), which prohibits foreign nationals from working without a permit or beyond the scope of their authorized activities.

Their employer was also apprehended for allowing the illegal employment, facing charges under the same employment act. The employer could be penalized with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 baht for knowingly harboring illegal immigrants.

Pol. Col. Setthaphat Na Songkhla emphasized the severe penalties for violating these laws. Foreign workers without proper permits face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year ban on obtaining a work permit after serving their sentence. Employers hiring undocumented workers or allowing them to exceed their authorized work capacity face fines between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offenses can lead to imprisonment of up to one year, fines from 50,000 to 200,000 baht per worker, and a three-year ban on hiring foreign workers.

If the foreign worker is an illegal immigrant, the employer faces additional charges under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979), with penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 baht. Authorities urge employers to strictly adhere to the law to avoid severe consequences.

The suspects have been handed over to Hua Hin Police Station for further legal proceedings.

