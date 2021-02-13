Illegal migrant caught at the border

11 February, Singkhon – A 25-year-old Burmese who illegally sneaked into the border was caught hiding in the canal construction at Singkhon Village in Muang Prachuap District.

Recently, Lt Col Thawee Pha Noi, commander of Roi Tachan 146 had ordered the tightening of the border security in the area for the smuggling of illegal migrants into the country.

Mr Goko, a Myanmar national travelled on a bus from Myeik Province walked across the Tanintharyi mountain range, sneaked through natural channels near Singkhon border where he was caught by the authorities. He said he was visiting his relative who was living in the province to look for a job. Mr Goko has neither identification card nor legal documents with him when he was caught by the border patrol.

Goko was later taken to the detention centre for Covid check whilst waiting for further legal actions.

Reported by: Boonma Libob

Source: huahinsarn.com

