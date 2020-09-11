Illegal migrants arrested at Prachuap Khiri Khan checkpoint

On September 10, police forces in Sam Roi Yot and the Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Immigration Police have arrested 3 illegal migrants from Bangladesh and 2 Thais at a security checkpoint.

The 5 people were travelling in 2 separate vehicles including a yellow-green taxi cab. The 3 migrants were charged for illegal entry and the 2 Thais, believed to be recruiters, for concealing illegal aliens. All 5 were detained at the Sam Roi Yot Police Station awaiting further legal actions.

Currently, the Covid-19 infections in India have spread rapidly to Bangladesh and Myanmar, leaving both countries battling a surge of new infected cases.

Meanwhile, border police and immigration officials near the Thai-Myanmar border have tighten up their security to prevent illegal migrants from crossing into the Kingdom.

