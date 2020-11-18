Illegal wildlife trafficker busted through online selling

On Nov 17, Mr Panatchakorn Photibandit, head of the Department of National Parks Wildlife, and Plant Conservation together with special operation officers of the Namtok Huai Yang National Park in Thap Sakae District, Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested 24-year-old Apichai Dok-Bua for illegal hunting and selling of preserved wildlife carcasses.

Reports said that Mr Apichai had been doing online-selling of preserved wildlife carcasses by posting them on his Facebook page for some time now. Authorities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation then set a sting operation to arrest Apichai by contacting him on his Facebook to buy three preserved carcasses.

A deposit of 10,000 baht was transferred into his bank account and the officers arranged for pick-up point at a local petrol station on Phetchakasem Road. Mr Apichai arrived shortly with the merchandise while the officers immediately showed up and arrested him.

Mr Apichai confessed to the police that he uses a .22 caliber gun to hunt and slay the chamois. As for the other carcasses, he said that he acquired them from another friend who likes hunting wild animals and post them for sale on Facebook.

An imprisonment of 3-15 years and/or a fine of 300,000 – 1.5 million baht awaits Mr Apichai as he was taken to Thap Sakae Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigating officers also checked on his bank account to track down other buyers of illegal preserved wildlife carcasses.

