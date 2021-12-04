Immigration try to locate foreigners in Hua Hin over omicron variant

Officers from Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration along with public health officials have begun trying to locate in a bid to spread the prevent the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Friday (Dec 3), officers began trying to trace foreigners in Hua Hin district who had travelled to the area from southern Africa.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration chief Pol Col Sutthipong Phuttipong said he and his officers were acting on orders from the Prime Minister and his superiors at the Immigration Bureau.

On Thursday (Dec 2), the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Public Health said they were trying to make contact with 783 people who travelled from Africa to Thailand since Nov 15.

They were being sought in order to be retested for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Thailand is currently imposing travel restrictions for people from eight southern African countries in a bid to stop the spread of the variant.

The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Travellers from other African countries are no longer be eligible to enter Thailand under the Sandbox programme. However, they can enter Thailand under a 14-day quarantine requirement. During the 14 days, they must only remain in their room and undergo 3 RT-PCR tests on Day 0-1, 5-6, and 12-13, respectively.

The foreigners being sought for retesting are understood to have arrived in Thailand before the travel restrictions were put in place.

