IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM THE DISTRICT

Hua Hin | April 3, 2020

Due to the present pandemic situation and to avoid further spreading of coronavirus, all convenient stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc.) nationwide will be closed between 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. from tonight until the 30 th of April.

of April. All water sports e.g. jet skiing, wind & kitesurfing, banana boat etc will not be allowed along the beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan from today until April 30.

All foreigners (except migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar) who have arrived in Prachuap Khiri Khan since March 15, 2020 must report to the Hua Hin District Office or the district hospital from today until April 10, except for those who already has a health certificate proving they have been screened by relevant health authorities.

