IMPORTANT: Major disruption to water supply throughout Hua Hin Jan 13

The Municipality has warned of major disruption to the water supply throughout large parts of Hua Hin on Friday, 13th January 2022.

The disruption is caused by maintenance work due be carried out on the Khao Laeng Water Supply Plant, which supplies much of the water for Hua Hin.

Officials said the maintenance work will cause disruption to the water supply on January 13, 2022, from 12.00 to 20.00

This may result in no water or weak water pressure in the following areas:

Hua Na Community

Soi Hua Hin 102

Nong Kae Village

Khao Phithak Village

West Railway Village (Bonkai Community-Khao Phithak Community)

Chomsin Road

Southern Monkey Park Community

Samorton Community

Bo Fai Village

Petchkasem Road on both sides, from the front of Plearnwan to Bo Fai Airport

Residents in the aforementioned locations are being advised to save tap water for consumption.

The water supply will be turned on as usual if this is completed before the planned time.

The Municipality and Waterworks Davison apologise for any inconvenience caused.

