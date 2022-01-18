Impressive drone video offers unique close ups of Hua Hin’s new train station

A video shot by a local drone enthusiast offers a unique view of Hua Hin’s new train station, as well as the overall progress of the construction of the new dual track train line.

The video, by Hua Hin based YouTuber, Michael Brown, who runs the Mike’s Tropical Tech channel, is the latest in a number of similar videos that offer a fascinating aerial perspective of what is the largest major infrastructure project in Hua Hin for several decades.

Mike first started sharing videos of the dual track railway in April 2021 and we have featured a number of them on the Hua Hin Today website.

We think Mike’s videos are so interesting that we are only too happy to share them with the wider Hua Hin Today audience.

This latest video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Jan 17, shows the construction of the large overpass on Soi 6.

Moving south along the rail line, Mike highlights the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the rail line behind Hua Hin Hospital, before continuing on to the new train station.

From Mike’s footage, it appears that significant progress has been made on the construction of the train station.

As Mike points out in his video, the constriction of part of the roof looks almost complete.

In December, the State Railway of Thailand told Hua Hin Today, that construction of the dual track line in Hua Hin is approximately 89 percent complete but is slightly behind schedule.

However, the project is still expected to be completed and operational by January 2023.

The line in Hua Hin actually forms two sections of the route: Nong Pla Lai – Hua Hin and Hua Hin to Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Once completed, the dual track railway will transform travel from Bangkok to Phetchaburi, Hua Hin and eventually all the way to Thailand’s deep south and the border with Malaysia.

According to Asian Engineering Consultants Corp. Ltd, who are supervising the project, the dual track railway will include construction of:

4km elevated track at Hua Hin station

construction of 423 railway bridges

120 overpasses

37 U-turn bridges

12 underpasses

33 box culverts.

58 stations, and 1 elevated station and 9 halts.

1 centralized traffic control building.

6 container yards at Thung Ma Mao Station, Sam Roi Yot Station, Waghor Station, Na Phak Khuang Station, Map Ammarit Station and Sa Pli Station.

Installation of signalling (automatic train protection, ATP) and telecommunication system along the railway.

Meanwhile, SRT officials also confirmed to Hua Hin Today that Hua Hin’s existing train station building and iconic Royal Pavilion, will remain in place after the new station has opened.

Plans are currently being drawn up to turn the existing station into a museum and cultural attraction.

