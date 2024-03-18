Improving Cha-am beach and other new initiatives aim to position Phetchaburi as a must-visit destination

In recent years, Hua Hin Today has devoted increasing attention to Phetchaburi, a fascinating province that boasts a rich mix of history, culture, and a thriving culinary scene.

Just an hour’s journey from Hua Hin, Phetchaburi offers a wide variety of things to see and do for residents and tourists looking for an enriching experience beyond the familiar coastal city.

This increased coverage has happened, in part, due to the concerted efforts of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi office to spotlight the province to a wider demographic.

But now the province could be set to see a further boost in tourism.

Our recent conversation with Khun Niti Vongvichasvasdi, the newly appointed director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi office, revealed his plans to bring an increase to tourism in the province.

Having served as a deputy director at the TAT office in Dubai and accruing experience across various TAT offices within Thailand, Khun Niti took the helm in December.

Part of his focus is aimed at elevating Cha-am beach to meet international standards.

Elevating Cha Am beach and regional collaboration

Khun Niti’s strategy involves raising awareness about Cha-am beach, currently popular among Thais but lesser-known to international tourists.

His plan includes boosting the beach’s profile through a range of different events and activities, aligning with TAT headquarters’ policy to cater more effectively to tourists, local businesses, and stakeholders. The recent ‘Bonnie on Beach’ – a jazz event held on Cha-am beach – attracted a diverse crowd, showcasing an eclectic mix of live music in a relaxed beachside setting.

This initiative not only revitalized the beach’s atmosphere but also contributed to the local economy by increasing foot traffic to nearby shops and eateries with similar events set to be held throughout the year.

Understanding the importance of collaboration, Khun Niti aims to forge stronger ties with neighboring TAT offices, such as TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan.

By promoting the area as a destination, including both Hua Hin and Cha-am, tourists can easily enjoy both places in a single trip. The cross-over between these regions, bolstered by shared infrastructure like the airport, presents a unified front that promises a richer, more accessible experience for visitors.

With Hua Hin Airport facilitating flights to and from Chiang Mai four times per week, there’s a unique opportunity to position Cha-am beach as the ideal seaside retreat for residents and visitors of the northern city, Khun Niti explained.

This approach involves not just promoting the actual connectivity but also forging partnerships with organizations in Chiang Mai to amplify this narrative. By highlighting Cha-am’s beaches, relaxed atmosphere, and diverse attractions, the aim is to establish it as the go-to beach destination for those seeking a break from northern Thailand, catering to both domestic and international tourists.

Culinary heritage and sustainable tourism

Phetchaburi’s designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy underscores its culinary heritage. Khun Niti said he intends to leverage this status and the province’s food scene as a soft power to attract foodies from across Thailand and around the globe.

By promoting local specialties, such as Kaeng-Kua-Hua-Tan (toddy palm curry), he aims to elevate Phetchaburi’s food scene to new heights, ensuring its gastronomy is recognized as a key attraction.

This dish, which originated in the province, is made using the fruit of the toddy palm, also known as sugar palm, which is a common sight in Phetchaburi.

The toddy palm fruit is known for its sweet, jelly-like texture and is often used in desserts in the region. However, in this particular curry, it is cooked in a savory blend of spices, coconut milk, and sometimes with the addition of chicken, fish, or other proteins. It’s delicious.

Khun Nitti said he aims to advocate for the inclusion of this authentic dish on the menus of restaurants and hotels across the province, which will help to not only celebrate local culinary practices but also to enhance the gastronomic experience for visitors, making it a cornerstone of the tourist offering in Phetchaburi.

Other plans extend to highlighting lesser-known attractions, like Tham Bo Cave, which gained attention last year as a finalist in the TAT’s Unseen New Chapters campaign, an initiative which aimed to uncover and promote emerging tourist sites across Thailand.

Also central to TAT Phetchaburi’s approach is the development of responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

With Phetchaburi home to Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the emphasis on sustainability and responsible tourism is paramount.

A unique blend of nature, history, and culture

Phetchaburi is a good example of Thailand’s diverse tourism offerings. Located on the doorstep of Kaeng Krachan National Park, the province not only boasts breathtaking natural beauty but also offers tranquil beaches and a deep historical culture, enriched by centuries-old temples.

Khun Niti’s plans aim to bring all these elements together in order to help showcase Phetchaburi as a unique destination.

Phetchaburi is shaping up to be an exciting place for travelers, mixing its deep historical roots, vibrant food scene, and stunning natural landscapes and could become a go-to spot, offering a rich and diverse experience for visitors looking for something beyond the usual tourist trails.

