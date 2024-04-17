Incident reporting point for tourists set up at 7-ELEVEN at Hua Hin Night Market

The Tourist Police Bureau has joined forces with CP All Public Company Limited, inaugurating new incident reporting stations for tourists within 7-ELEVEN stores across Thailand.

In Hua Hin, a reporting point will be established at the 7-ELEVEN at Hua Hin night market, offering assistance to visitors in need.

The project initially rolls out across 20 major tourist destinations nationwide, marking a strategic response to the increasing influx of international tourists following Thailand’s reopening under the Visa Free policy.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, as of March 17, 2024, reveals a tally of over 8 million foreign tourists since the start of the year, contributing significantly to the national economy with earnings of approximately 390.9 billion baht.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueakam, leading the Tourist Police, said the initiative is a key component of the government’s agenda to stimulate economic growth through tourism.

The “Strong Tourism Community (ST.C.)” project employs the “Smart Safety Zone” principle across 18 provinces, leveraging partnerships with the private sector, community leaders, and entrepreneurs to identify and mitigate risks at popular tourist spots.

The choice of 7-ELEVEN stores as reporting points is strategic, owing to the chain’s widespread presence and popularity. The initial phase has trained over 1,500 volunteers, including local and foreign individuals, security personnel, and 7-ELEVEN employees, ready to assist tourists.

Yutthasak Poomsurakul, CEO of CP ALL, highlighted the collaboration between the Tourist Police, the tourist community, and 7-ELEVEN. With over 14,000 branches nationwide, 7-ELEVEN’s round-the-clock operations provide an accessible platform for tourists to seek help. The trained staff and volunteers at these reporting points are equipped to report incidents and coordinate with the local tourist police for prompt assistance.

The introduction of tourist incident reporting points in 7-ELEVEN stores is expected to boost tourists’ confidence in their safety and support the state’s policy to grow Thailand’s tourism industry, generating income for the country.

The 20 tourist areas where 7-ELEVEN stores are participating in the first phase of the project include:

1. Khao San Road, Bangkok

2. Soi Cowboy, Bangkok

3. Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan (Temple of Dawn), Bangkok

4. Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Ayutthaya Province

5. Narai Ratchaniwet Palace, Lopburi Province

6. Bang Nam Phueng Floating Market, Samut Prakan Province

7. The Bridge over the River Kwai Community, Kanchanaburi Province

8. Hua Hin Night Market, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

9. Bangla Road, Phuket Province

10. Fisherman’s Village, Koh Samui

11. Ao Nang Landmark, Krabi Province

12. Sanehanusorn Road, Songkhla Province

13. Wat Phra Sri Rattana Mahathat, Phitsanulok Province

14. Tha Pae Gate Walking Street, Chiang Mai Province

15. Chiang Rai Night Bazaar, Chiang Rai Province

16. Sticky Rice Road, Khon Kaen Province

17. Chiang Khan Walking Street, Loei Province

18. Khao Yai Community, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

19. Nakhon Phanom Walking Street, Nakhon Phanom Province

20. Pattaya Walking Street, Chonburi Province

comments