Incredible video of elephant breaking into house in Hua Hin

An incredible video shows the moment an elephant bulldozed its way into a house in Hua Hin.

Local resident Rachadawan Phungprasopporn explained that elephants often pass by her home in Huai Sat Yai in search of food.

However, at around 2am on Sunday she was woken by strange noises coming from outside her house.

When she got out of bed to investigate she was stunned to see a large elephant had smashed a hole in the side of her house and was rummaging through pots and pans in her kitchen, presumably searching for a late night snack.

Fortunately the elephant wasn’t aggressive and Rachadawan was able to scare it off but not before she took some incredible photos and a video of the pesky pachyderm peeping through her kitchen wall.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the local authorities said they will discuss compensation to help repair Rachadawan’s house.

In a previous incident where an elephant damaged property nearby, the house owner was awarded 50,000 baht to cover repairs.

