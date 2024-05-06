Indulge in a Month-Long Culinary Extravaganza at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa this May!

Throughout the month of May, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is set to captivate guests with an enticing line up of culinary delights that will transport diners on an immersive gastronomic journey. From beachside barbecues to Italian-Thai buffets, themed evenings and more, there’s something to satisfy every palate!

Every Monday and Saturday from 18.00 to 21.00 hrs, guests can head to the sandy shore for a Beach BBQ Dinner. Set against the backdrop of the Gulf of Thailand, this mouth-watering à la carte menu features a sumptuous selection of grilled delicacies, including locally caught seafood, premium meats and an all-you-can-eat salad bar, with prices tailored to individual preferences, accompanied by an exciting fire show.

For guests seeking a fusion of flavors, Amber Kitchen presents an Italian-Thai Dinner Buffet every Friday from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs. Priced at THB 799++ per person, this cross-cultural occasion showcases a harmonious blend of classic Italian dishes like pizza and pasta, alongside authentic Thai favorites such as green curry and boat noodle soup, promising an epicurean experience like no other.

At Big Fish & Bar, discerning diners can enjoy an array of dining offers throughout this May. Seafood lovers can head to this beachside restaurant every evening from 17.00 to 23.00 hrs. throughout May, to savor Tasmanian Salmon Specials! With prices starting from THB 625++ per dish, guests can choose from a selection of expertly crafted plates that showcase the fresh flavor of this premium ingredient, cooked to perfection.

As the sun sets on 9 May (17:00 – 18:30 hrs.), aficionados of the vineyard can head to Big Fish & Bar for Seaside Sip & Savor – a laid-back evening with an excellent selection of premium red and white vintages, accompanied by canapés, all for just THB 690++ per person. Guests who stay for dinner will be treated to an exclusive 20% discount on their evening meal!

Then on 30 May, couples can come together and indulge in a sublime Seaside Dinner at Big Fish & Bar. Our talented chefs will prepare a delectable four-course gourmet dinner, expertly paired with carefully curated fine vinos and presented in a stunning seafront setting. Priced at THB 1,900++ per person, this is an evening that will live long in the memory.

Alternatively, diners seeking a relaxing meal with family and friends can opt for the Big Fish Dinner Deal! Priced from THB 2,100++ per set, this enticing offer includes a complimentary bottle of red or white for guests who order two dinner sets at Big Fish & Bar, every evening from 1-31 May 2024.

Throughout the month, Big Fish & Bar invites all ages to dine in style with an exclusive 30% discount for senior guests every lunchtime (12:00 to 15:00 hrs.), and free meals with a scoop of ice cream for kids aged 0-5 years old between 17:00 and 18:00 hrs.

For those seeking a laid-back daytime treat, Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed at the Lobby Lounge every Friday to Sunday from 14:00 to 16:00 hrs. This elegant experience promises a tranquil escape with a selection of sweet and savory treats, including fresh pastries, sandwiches and scones, perfectly complemented by a variety of premium teas, priced at THB 850++ per set.

Meanwhile, Siam Bakery invites guests to embark on a global gastronomic odyssey with a series of themed buffets, including Middle Eastern Delights, Raclette & Delicatessen Evenings, Taco & Nacho Thursdays, and a Month-End Buffet with prime roast beef and more. With prices varying per event, every guest can customize their ultimate dining occasion!

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive benefits, including up to 20% off food and drinks throughout the month, plus a Special Lunch Set Deal at Amber Kitchen, available daily from 12:00 to 15:00 hrs, priced at THB 990 net per set.

Experience the pinnacle of culinary excellence at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa this May. For more information and reservations, please visit https://bit.ly/whatson-huahinmarriott.

For more information and reservations, please contact 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

