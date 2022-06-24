Information on car parking and public transport to the Hua Hin fireworks festival

The organisers of the fireworks festival which will take place in Hua Hin this weekend have released information about where people attending the event can park their vehicles.

The “Amazing Thailand Fireworks Festival 2022 @ Hua Hin” will be held between 24-26 June in Khao Takiab.

There will be a number of car parks set up specially for the event, some of which are free of charge, while others will charge a fee for people to park.

Car Parking Areas

You can find information on each of the car parks below, including a Google Map link:

Soi Ao Hua Don 3 ferry terminal (venue) – location https://goo.gl/maps/bwfUXdrenyANx7p4A

(Friday 24 June 2022 use the parking lot for the opening ceremony).

Private property Soi Ao Hua Don 3, near the ferry terminal – Car service fee is 80 baht, motorcycle service fee is 40 baht. (Because Soi Ao Hua Don 3 is a narrow alley, if the parking lot inside is full, the staff may request that no more cars be brought in for the convenience of ambulances and emergency vehicles.) Khao Krailas Temple https://goo.gl/maps/kVBZqq2WqznwzLY38 – 1.1 kilometers away from the event location (no shuttle bus – no motorcycle hiring) Khao Lan Thom Temple https://goo.gl/maps/eyd1fUqJFKzofUhWA – 1 kilometers away from the event location (no shuttle bus – no motorcycle hiring)

Songthaews and other forms of transportation

Anyone who is traveling to the fireworks festival from Hua Hin town is advised to take the green Songtheaws, which will be taking people to and from the event.

The Songtheaws will stop in Khao Takiab, with an additional charge for people who want to be dropped at the entrance of Soi Ao Hua Don 3, next to the event.

Organisers also said that people can use the Taxi DD service to book one of the blue ‘tuk tuk’ style taxis to take them to the event.

comments