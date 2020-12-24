Inspecting migrant worker’s camp

23 Dec, HUA HIN – Following the recent outbreak in the central region, Ms Wariya Yooyen, head of the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases along with health department officials conducted an inspection at the migrant worker’s camp and work sites in Khao Tao, Hua Na and Nong Kae areas.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, by the health officials team went to inspect and make a survey in areas occupied by migrant workers and discussed with their foremen issues related to the Covid-19 preventive measures. Migrant workers were also required to fill out a travel history form.

Hua Hin Municipality urged the public to follow the safety health measures by wearing masks in public area, maintain social distancing and wash hands with disinfectants as frequent as possible.

