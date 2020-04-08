Inspecting various screening checkpoints whilst giving encouragement to front-liners

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Panlop Singhaseni, Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wuttikul joined the head of Prachuap provincial officers in welcoming Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, Commander of the National Police.

Pol. Gen. Chaijinda visited major screening checkpoints at Petchkasem Road, Bor Fai, and Hua Hin Soi 1.

These checkpoints focus on monitoring vehicles traveling in and out of Hua Hin area amid the Covid-19 outbreak and reinstating the public to stay home during curfew hours.

Thereafter, Pol. Gen. Chaijinda distributed necessary medical supplies to officers and health workers on duty such as masks, alcohol gel, gloves, food, and beverages provided by the Police House Association, as well as giving encouragement and moral support to all front-liners and volunteers during this state of emergency crisis.

By Hua Hin Today

