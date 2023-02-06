InterContinental Hua Hin Resort celebrates Valentine’s Day with romantic dining experiences for couples as well as an exciting social event for singles

Escape to a romantic getaway with the love of your life and celebrate the most intimate day of the year at InterContinental Resort Hua Hin. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in an exclusive dining experience that will be remembered forever.

Romantic Retreat Dining – 14th February

Dine in the privacy of your own room with a candle-lit romantic dinner for two. The resort’s talented chefs have crafted an exclusive seafood meal, accompanied by a complimentary bottle of high-quality wine. Savour fresh oysters, locally-sourced seafood like baby octopus salad, citrus-marinated scallops, and red snapper with a spicy chorizo crust.

End the night with a sweet finale, the Cupid Tower of desserts with a 70% gold-plated chocolate indulgence box.

Under the Moon Beachside Valentine’s Dinner – 12th to 14th February

Celebrate love by the ocean and under the bright moonlight. Azure’s chefs have prepared a romantic menu for two, beginning with oysters two ways and followed by your choice of roast duck breast with a wild berry jus or red snapper with a Prosecco sauce. The night ends on a sweet note with a Chaing Mai blue cheese brulee and a chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries. Complimentary sparkling wine is included to make the evening even more special.

In the Mood for the Love of Food – 14th February

Celebrate your love through the love of fine Thai cuisine. Join Jaras for an 8-course exploration of modern Thai fine dining, accompanied by a complimentary premium rosé sparkling wine. Discover pan- seared Kurobuta pork Nam Tok, grilled Hokkaido scallops in a Tom Kha cappuccino coconut broth, crispy turmeric Ao Takiab soft shell crab, charcoal-grilled Thai Wagyu beef cheek and a sous vide marinated smoked salmon in a homemade curry sauce.

End the night with a roasted pineapple and chocolate mousse dessert.

Come Mingle and Don’t Leave Single Party – 14th February

For those who are spending Valentine’s Day solo, come mingle and party at CoCco Bar. CoCco Bar is turning up the music, and who knows, you may not leave the party single. The evening starts with free- flow French sparkling wine from 6-7 pm, followed by signature cocktails that have been specially plus- sized for this night only.

All dining experiences require advance reservation. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create unforgettable memories this Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

