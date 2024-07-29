International Series returns to Hua Hin: Black Mountain Championship to be held in October

The International Series doubles up in Thailand with back-to-back events to complete calendar

In an exciting first for The International Series it was announced today that two of Thailand’s most prestigious golf clubs will host back-to-back events in October, meaning the schedule for 2024 is now complete.

The Black Mountain Championship will take place at Black Mountain Golf Club from October 17-20, with International Series Thailand following a week later at Thai Country Club from 24-27 October.

They will be the fifth and sixth events respectively on The International Series – 10 upper-tier tournaments on the Asian Tour that provide a pathway onto the LIV Golf League.

With US$2 million purses for both tournaments, the total prize fund for the 2024 season of The International Series is now a huge US$23.5 million.

Today’s news also means that the final six tournaments will be played in an eight-week stretch offering vital rankings points and $US15.5 million for a thrilling conclusion to the season.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “Returning to Thailand, a true heartland for the Asian Tour, for a third consecutive year is an important statement on our schedule. It highlights the enduring appeal of the brand in traditional Asian golf markets as we continue to diversify into new markets.

“These two key dates will go a long way towards settling the race for The International Series Rankings this season, and the venues are fitting locations as some of the world’s best players look to secure all-important places on the rankings as the season reaches a thrilling conclusion.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “Thailand has always been an important destination for the Asian Tour, and we are delighted to confirm back-to-back high-profile tournaments this year. It works from a player perspective, and also for golf fans from the region.”

This will be the inaugural edition of the Black Mountain Championship – although Black Mountain Golf Club, in Hua Hin, has been a regular Asian Tour venue for the past 15 years having hosted seven events since 2009, including the past two International Series Thailand tournaments.

Wade Ormsby is the defending International Series Thailand champion, after the Australian held his nerve in a thrilling sudden-death play-off to beat home hope Chonlatit Chuenboonngam last year.

America’s Sihwan Kim won by two shots from Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai after shooting a fabulous final round of 63 in the landmark 2022 edition, which was the first ever event on The International Series.

Thai Country Club, in Bangkok, has also enjoyed a long-term relationship with the Asian Tour having hosted multiple events, including the 1997 Asian Honda Classic, won by Tiger Woods, the Volvo Masters four times, and the Thailand Open, on three occasions. The Asian Tour was last there in 2019 for the Thailand Open when John Catlin triumphed after a sudden-death play-off.

The Thailand dates follow on from tournaments in Oman, Macau, Morocco and England, and slot into a three-week run that continues with the Indonesian Masters from 31 October to 3 November.

Another three-week swing will conclude the season, with the Hong Kong Open taking place on 21-24 November, followed by International Series Qatar from 27-30 November and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers rounding off the season from 4-7 December.

The $US5million Saudi event is the season finale for both Asian Tour and The International Series, and big names from the LIV Golf League roster including double major winner Dustin Johnson, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and defending champion Abraham Ancer, are already confirmed.

The event has added significance this season, as The International Series Rankings champion and the Asian Tour Order of Merit winner will both be crowned as those season-long races conclude at Riyadh Golf Club.

The International Series Rankings champion will gain automatic entry onto the LIV Golf League for the 2025 season, while over 30 of the top-ranked players will also be eligible for entry into the LIV Golf Promotions event. Last season, a further three players qualified for the LIV Golf League at that innovative event.

