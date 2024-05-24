It’s now rainy season in Thailand: Here’s when rainfall will peak in Hua Hin

The Meteorological Department has announced that Thailand officially entered the 2024 rainy season on May 21, with the season expected to last until late October. Rainfall this year is projected to be slightly above normal, with an overall increase of about 1%, and the possibility of 1-2 tropical cyclones.

On May 21, 2024, Ms. Kornrawi Sitthichiwaphak, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, detailed the criteria for the onset of the rainy season. These include continuous rainfall over more than 60% of the country and a shift in wind direction to southwesterly at an altitude of about 1.5 km and easterly at around 10 km.

From late May to mid-June, rainfall is expected in 40-60% of the country, with heavy rain particularly in the eastern and western southern regions. In these areas, rainfall will occur in 60-80% of the region, with some experiencing very heavy rain.

From mid-June to mid-July, a decrease in both the amount and distribution of rain may lead to water shortages, especially outside irrigation zones. However, from August to September, heavy rainfall is anticipated in 60-80% of the country, with many areas seeing heavy to very heavy rain. This could result in flash floods, forest runoff, and riverbank overflows in some areas.

In October, the northern and northeastern regions will experience reduced rainfall and cooler morning temperatures, particularly in upper parts. In contrast, the central, eastern, and southern regions will continue to see significant rainfall with heavy rain in many areas.

Mr. Somkhuan Tonjan, Director of the Central Weather Forecast Division of the Meteorological Department, mentioned that Thailand is currently experiencing a weak La Niña phenomenon, which may strengthen to a moderate La Niña by year-end. This suggests that Thailand might receive 2-5% more rainfall than normal, countering earlier concerns that an El Niño event would lead to drought and water shortages.

Thailand’s rainy season typically brings a mix of daily showers and occasional heavy downpours.

For those living in Hua Hin or along Thailand’s west coast by the Gulf of Thailand, the rainy season often results in more frequent and intense rains. Hua Hin residents should be aware of the potential for flash flooding and road closures, particularly in areas with poor drainage.

While Hua Hin experiences some of the least rainfall in all of Thailand, its wettest periods typically occur from late September, with the peak of rainfall usually in October. This period can bring substantial rain, so residents and visitors should remain cautious and prepared for the heaviest downpours during these months.

Last year, the region experienced the least amount of average rainfall it had seen in years. During the rainy season of 2023, there wasn’t much rain at all. The lack of rain during the previous wet season resulted in the region recording a 50% drop in rainfall compared to the five-year average. This significant reduction in rainfall led to a sharp decrease in water availability, causing problems with the water supply in Hua Hin this year.

But it’s not all bad. The upside to the rainy season is that the landscapes are lush and green and the cooler temperatures make it the ideal time to explore the region’s natural parks and waterfalls.

