It’s Theater Season 2023 @Vic Hua Hin: Watch these performances in Hua Hin until February

The 2023 Theater Season is upon us at VIC Hua Hin, proudly presented by the Dhamma Theatre Foundation under the patronage of the Supreme Patriarch, in collaboration with Patravadi School, Hua Hin, VIC Hua Hin, and the Hub of Education.

Spanning from December 2023 to February 2024, this year’s lineup features five exceptional performances:

Dec 15, 7pm: Yasmina Reza’s ART: Explore the dynamics of friendship and differing opinions on art in this Tony Award-winning play (Best Play, 1998).

Directed by Pattarasuda Anuman Rajadhon, this compelling piece examines the relationship of three long-time friends challenged by a single painting.

Catch this acclaimed adaptation on December 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., complete with English narration.

Jan 13, 7pm: YOU DECIDE: Experience a unique interactive performance by Pichet Klunchun, where the audience dictates the story, music, and dance.

What unfolds is entirely up to you!

This innovative show is scheduled for January 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Jan 20, 7pm: Manohra Southern Dance by Kid Bouk Sib Artiste Group: Dive into the timeless love story of Manohra and Prince Suthom, a tale deeply rooted in Thai culture. The Kid Bouk Sib Artiste Group brings this ancient epic to life through a blend of song, dance, and contemporary theater, informed by extensive research. Join us on January 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. for this mesmerizing performance.

Feb 3, 2024: CHINI AND TURANDOT: An Interpretation Across Time: Witness a solo performance by the Wannasak Sirilar-Silpatorn Award-winning artiste. This piece is inspired by the work of Italian artist Galileo Chini, known for his set designs for Puccini’s “Turandot” opera and his painting at Ananta Samakhom Palace’s main dome in Siam. This fusion of literature, performing arts, and mixed-media art takes the stage on February 3, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Feb 10 & Feb 11: Madanabadha Matthabatha: The Romance of a Rose: Narrated by Thai National Artist Patravadi Mejudhon, along with the talented team of Patravadi School, Hua Hin students and teachers, this play is a poetic masterpiece by HRH King Rama the 6th.

It’s a captivating tale of love, passion, and the poignant pain of love’s thorns, presented through poetry reading and choral singing. Performances are on February 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. and February 11, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., featuring English narration.

In addition to the performances, Patravadi School, Hua Hin, a renowned educational hub, will offer a variety of culinary delights at food booths, including Amazing Grilled Chicken, Chicken Stew by Teacher Lek’s Recipe, horse grass juice, and treats by Chef May. This initiative supports student entrepreneurship and skill development, with sales starting at 5:00 p.m. in the serene surroundings of the school’s grounds.

For reservations, contact 081-985-6954, LINE: @vichuahin, or email infopatravadischool@gmail.com.

