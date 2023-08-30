J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Bangkok Sets the Stage for the Grand Launch of the Thai Cheese Tour – and it’s coming to Hua Hin!

J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain,

the esteemed Michelin-starred restaurant nestled within the luxurious ambiance of U Sathorn Bangkok, is ready to ignite the culinary scene with the inauguration of the ‘rocking’

. On Sunday 24th of September 2023, Bangkok’s gastronomy connoisseurs will witness the collaboration of Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti and Chef Yoan Martin from J’aime Bangkok and

VIVIN Grocery

. Together, they will kickstart a year-long Thai Cheese Tour, presented as

“The Cheese Tour with VIVIN Grocery & Friends”

events, spanning key destinations across Thailand, including renowned 5-star hotels and gastronomical havens. And it all commences right here in Bangkok with a most extraordinary cheese brunch!