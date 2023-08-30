J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Bangkok Sets the Stage for the Grand Launch of the Thai Cheese Tour – and it’s coming to Hua Hin!

Where Michelin-Star Artistry Meets the Unique Flavors of Thai Cheeses

J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, the esteemed Michelin-starred restaurant nestled within the luxurious ambiance of U Sathorn Bangkok, is ready to ignite the culinary scene with the inauguration of the ‘rocking’ Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024. On Sunday 24th of September 2023, Bangkok’s gastronomy connoisseurs will witness the collaboration of Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti and Chef Yoan Martin from J’aime Bangkok and VIVIN Grocery. Together, they will kickstart a year-long Thai Cheese Tour, presented as “The Cheese Tour with VIVIN Grocery & Friends” events, spanning key destinations across Thailand, including renowned 5-star hotels and gastronomical havens. And it all commences right here in Bangkok with a most extraordinary cheese brunch! 

Indulge for just 2,500++ THB in an abundant buffet showcasing over 20 local Thai cheeses, artisanal and homemade cold cuts, and charcuterie. Savour Chef Amerigo and Yoan’s tantalizing welcome canapes and unlimited orders of fine à la carte dishes in tasting sizes. This is an exquisite fusion of Thai cheese flavors and global gourmet artistry at an amazing deal!

Guests will have the opportunity to elevate their experience by adding four hours of free-flow GranMonte Vineyard & Winery wine for only an Extra 990++ THB. GranMonte, Thailand’s only GI (Geographical Indication) Thai wine easily complements the Thai cheeses on showcase, promising an incredible journey through the terroirs of Thailand.

Beyond the cheesy culinary offerings, the evening will showcase live musical and visual delights that resonate with the energetic rock theme of the Thai Cheese Tour. It’s a brunch gig that promises to be refined and an opportunity to be amped-up with fantastic Thai cheeses!

Thai Cheese Buffet will be open from 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Seating will be limited to 40 persons per seat per round.

For reservations, please visit the Bangkok booking website: https://jaime-bangkok.com/reservation/

Or contact: Phone: +66 (0)2 119 4899 / Email: reserve@jaime-bangkok.com

Scheduled dates for the Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024

J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, Bangkok – Sunday, 24th September 2023

Dusit Thani, Hua Hin – Saturday, 27th January 2024

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui – Saturday, 24th March 2024

Anantara Resort Chiang Mai – Friday, 3rd May 2024

Intercontinental Phuket Resort – Saturday, 27th July 2024

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery – Sunday, 11th August 2024

VIVIN Grocery Bistro Thonglor – Friday, 20th September 2024

#: #ThaiCheeseTour #ThaiCheeseRocks #JaimeBangkok #VIVINGrocery

