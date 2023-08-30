J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain Bangkok Sets the Stage for the Grand Launch of the Thai Cheese Tour – and it’s coming to Hua Hin!

Where Michelin-Star Artistry Meets the Unique Flavors of Thai Cheeses
Indulge for just 2,500++ THB in an abundant buffet showcasing over 20 local Thai cheeses, artisanal and homemade cold cuts, and charcuterie. Savour Chef Amerigo and Yoan’s tantalizing welcome canapes and unlimited orders of fine à la carte dishes in tasting sizes. This is an exquisite fusion of Thai cheese flavors and global gourmet artistry at an amazing deal!
Beyond the cheesy culinary offerings, the evening will showcase live musical and visual delights that resonate with the energetic rock theme of the Thai Cheese Tour. It’s a brunch gig that promises to be refined and an opportunity to be amped-up with fantastic Thai cheeses!
Seating will be limited to 40 persons per seat per round.
For reservations, please visit the Bangkok booking website: https://jaime-bangkok.com/
Or contact: Phone: +66 (0)2 119 4899 / Email: reserve@jaime-bangkok.com
Scheduled dates for the Thai Cheese Tour 2023-2024
J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, Bangkok – Sunday, 24th September 2023
Dusit Thani, Hua Hin – Saturday, 27th January 2024
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui – Saturday, 24th March 2024
Anantara Resort Chiang Mai – Friday, 3rd May 2024
Intercontinental Phuket Resort – Saturday, 27th July 2024
GranMonte Vineyard and Winery – Sunday, 11th August 2024
VIVIN Grocery Bistro Thonglor – Friday, 20th September 2024
#: #ThaiCheeseTour #ThaiCheeseRocks #JaimeBangkok #VIVINGrocery