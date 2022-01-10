Jan 10: Prachuap reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 62 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Jan 10) reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, 62 of which were found in Hua Hin. A further 8 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Health officials also identified a number of new virus clusters.

These included a group of customers who celebrated New Year at Ban Kai Restaurant in Hua Hin Municipality, which has now resulted in 12 confirmed cases. A new cluster was also found in Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict, which has now resulted 11 confirmed cases.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor an ongoing cluster among regimental conscripts, that has reulsted in a cumulative total of 66 cases.

Elsewhere in the province, 3 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero case in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, 4 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 17 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 20,511 cumulative total cases in the province, 578 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,520 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 140 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 836,447 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 410,696 have received one dose and 383,373 have received both doses, and 42,378 people have received a third ‘booster’

