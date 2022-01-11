Jan 11: Prachuap reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 62 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Jan 11) reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, 62 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 6 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, No-case in Kuiburi, 2 cases in Thap Sakae, zero cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today. A further 4 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,303 cumulative total cases in the province, 607 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,574 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 132 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 844,556 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 411,104 have received one dose and 384,004 have received both doses, and 49,448 people have received a third ‘booster’.

