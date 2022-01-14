Jan 14: Prachuap reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 24 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Jan 14) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, 24 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 13 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 case in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

A further 5 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,484 cumulative total cases in the province, 682 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,680 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 107 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 866,046 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 412,019 have received one dose and 386,057 have received both doses, and 62,150 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 1,820 persons receiving it so far.

