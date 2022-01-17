Jan 17: Prachuap reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 37 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Jan 17) reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, 37 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 11 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, 9 cases in Thap Sakae, 2 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 16 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

A further 1 case were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,710 cumulative total cases in the province, 757 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,830 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 85 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 873,148 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 412,405 have received one dose and 387,201 have received both doses, and 70,885 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 5,314 persons receiving it so far.

