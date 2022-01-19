Jan 19: Prachuap reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 38 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Jan 19) reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, 38 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 6 cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 1 case in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

A further 2 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,847 cumulative total cases in the province, 342 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 762 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January-19th January 2022.

Health officials say 1 patient are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 337 are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 887,765 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 413,287 have received one dose and 388,304 have received both doses, and 82,033 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 4,150 persons receiving it so far.

