Jan 24: Prachuap reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 21 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Jan 24) reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, 21 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 5 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 2 cases in Thap Sakae, 1 case in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 11 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

A further 1 case was found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas. Of the 22,229 cumulative total cases in the province, 394 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 836 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January-19th January 2022.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 385 are in what is described as a moderate condition. 287 people are in Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 897,523 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 413,768 have received one dose and 389,909 have received both doses, and 88,806 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 4,990 persons receiving it so far.

comments