Jan 26: Prachuap reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 25 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Jan 26) reported 63 new COVID-19 cases, 25 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 13 cases were found in Pranburi, 12 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 2 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 9 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,359 cumulative total cases in the province, 361 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 965 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since Jan 1, 2022.

Health officials say 8 patients is currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 353 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital. 305 people are in Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 916,651 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 414,885 have received one dose and 391,885 have received both doses, and 103,371 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 6,510 persons receiving it so far.

