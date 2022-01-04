Jan 4: Sharp fall in COVID-19 cases across Prachuap Khiri Khan

Health officials on Tuesday (Jan 4) reported a the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan for several months.

Just 11 new cases were reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

10 of the cases were found in Hua Hin and 1 in Pranburi.

In addition, health officials said there are also no active clusters in the province.

No new deaths were reported.

Of the 20,097 cumulative total cases in the province, 356 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,287 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 88 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 820,874 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 409,419 have received one dose and 380,770 have received both doses, and 30,685 people have received a third ‘booster’.

