Jan 5: Prachuap reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 17 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Jan 5) reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, 17 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 2 cases were found in Pranburi, 6 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 7 cases in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, zero case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 2 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 20,136 cumulative total cases in the province, 365 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,322 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 88 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 820,874 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 409,419 have received one dose and 380,770 have received both doses, and 30,685 people have received a third ‘booster’.

