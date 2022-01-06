Jan 6: Prachuap reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 26 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Jan 6) reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, 26 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 2 cases were found in Pranburi, 5 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 5 cases in Kuiburi, 6 cases in Thap Sakae, 1 case in Bang Saphan, 5 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Health officials said 6 foreigners who had travelled from overseas were among those to test positive. 16 others tested positive after travelling to Hua Hin from other provinces.

Of the 20,190 cumulative total cases in the province, 378 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,369 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 94 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 823,874 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 410,048 have received one dose and 381,880 have received both doses, and 31,946 people have received a third ‘booster’.

