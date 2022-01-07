Jan 7: Prachuap reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 33 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Jan 7) reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, 33 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 2 cases were found in Pranburi, zero in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 11 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

A cluster from the male surgery wards at Hua Hin Hospital has a cumulative total of 23 cases.

Of the 20,244 cumulative total cases in the province, 351 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,457 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 97 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 827,824 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 410,372 have received one dose and 382,207 have received both doses, and 35,245 people have received a third ‘booster’.

