Jan 8: Prachuap reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 43 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Jan 8) reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 43 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 6 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, zero case in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

A cluster from the male surgery wards at Hua Hin Hospital has a cumulative total of 23 cases.

Of the 20,313 cumulative total cases in the province, 410 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,473 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 121 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 836,447 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 410,696 have received one dose and 383,373 have received both doses, and 42,378 people have received a third ‘booster’.

