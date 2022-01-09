Jan 9: Prachuap reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 60 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Sunday (Jan 9) reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, 60 of which were found in Hua Hin. A further 9 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Elsewhere in the province, 5 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 11 cases in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 20,410 cumulative total cases in the province, 491 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,498 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 136 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 836,447 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 410,696 have received one dose and 383,373 have received both doses, and 42,378 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments