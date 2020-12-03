“Jazz City ready for biggest event of the year!”

Hua Hin is ready to once again host its most captivating and exciting entertainment event – one that gives it the nickname ‘Jazz City of the Orient’.

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival is the grandest of the city’s events and the most-awaited live entertainment of the year. Organising this year’s edition amidst Covid-19 disruptions has required the utmost efforts and perseverance by all concerned, but all that hard work will be worth it when the proverbial curtain goes up and the stage comes alive with the sounds of Jazz.

Slated to take place 4 – 5 December from 5:00pm to midnight on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the festival is expected to draw large crowds. Famous and talented local jazz artists and foreign musicians living locally will be performing different genres of contemporary jazz, and admission is free for all comers.

The organisers, Ms Benja Intasin and Mr Watchara Kunanupong of the Hubster Co Ltd, and music director Sekpol “Ko Mr Sax Man Unsamran said that putting together this year’s festival would not have been possible without the help of Mr Vudtinun Bhirombhakdi of Singha Corporation and Dr Pawat Kalpravidh of Apollo Oil (Thailand).

In addition to strong support from sponsors, the event benefits from partnerships with renowned music labels Melodic Corner, Classy Records and Music Moves.

To promote the festival among the widest possible audience, two official press conferences were held in Hua Hin and Bangkok with the support of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin and Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Bangkok.

During an interview with Hua Hin Today, “Ko Mr Saxman said, “Although no foreign artists from overseas will be performing with us this year, the charms of Hua Hin International Jazz Festival will not diminish in any way. Every time this event takes place in the warm atmosphere of the Hua Hin seaside, the magic is always there.

“This annual international festival has always brought excitement and satisfaction to the audience,” Ko continued. “Despite the pandemic, Hua Hin is proud to continue the legacy of being the Jazz City of the Orient’, and I believe that this year’s event will be no less electrifying than previous ones.”

As members of the Hua Hin community, we would like to invite all to come and be a part of this much-loved event. Besides a guarantee of full enjoyment, we can assure you that you will also be contributing to the revival of domestic tourism and Hua Hin’s economy!

Join us in bringing back the glamour and excitement Hua Hin is long known for…

See you at the festival tomorrow!

