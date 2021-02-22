Join the “Hua Hin Happiness City” photo contest to win a prize worth more than 1,600,000 baht

20th February Hua Hin – At Bluport, Hua Hin Shopping Center, by Mr Suwat Liptapanlop a former deputy prime minister and president of the Photo Foundation of Thailand has opened a seminar on photography techniques.

Photo Story, simple photography, communication through perspective, and a photo contest under the concept “Hua Hin Happiness City” to promote tourism to win a prize worth more than 1,600,000 baht.

The seminar was attended by two professional photographers, Mr Thawichai Chaowattana, former Editor Image Center of The Nation, and Mr Utorn Sriphan top Thai fashion and magazines photographer.

Both of them shared their experiences using mobile phones to take pictures and arranging a photographic perspective of the person in an eye-catching way, which is attended by many distinguished guests, and the public.

By allowing people to share their travel experiences through photographs of each place they travel and use all kinds of photographic equipment except drones.

As for the concept, it is a picture that tells the feeling of happiness with Hua Hin City.

The contestants can send their images via the LINE Application of the Photo Foundation of Thailand @CPFTTHAILAND to win a total of 672 prizes worth more than 1,600,000 baht also can win with Canon EOS R6 camera worth 85,900 baht.

Those who want to participate in the competition can submit their pictures until 28 February. In which the round results will be announced final on 20 March.

For images to be submitted, they must be taken from 16 October 2020 onwards and must be local photos in Hua Hin District only.

Images are in JPG files, up to 3,000 – 4,000 pixels, logos are not allowed, and editing the image is allowed but not too drastic. There is no limit to the number of images submitted to the contest.

