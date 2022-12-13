Join us at Dusit Thani Hua Hin for a glamourous New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join us at “The Glittering Night”, and receive a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate with your loved ones.

Celebrate your New Year’s Eve in a unique style at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

On one of the most special nights of the year, join us for a glamorous celebration with a gourmet dine-around-the-world experience. Enjoy flavours from all corners of the globe, with signature dishes from live stations in “Local Feast” style. Celebrate the holiday season surrounded by friends, family and your special someone with an extravagant buffet, a live band and great company.

Here at “The Glittering Night”, you’ll discover countless ways to make memories together as you get wrapped up in the delightful décor, enchanting events and festive entertainment.

As the sun sets, the atmosphere gradually transforms with our DJs spinning upbeat EDM, followed by a live band, classic acappella performance and progressive club music leading up to the countdown.

Stay tuned for the lucky draws and as midnight approaches. Fireworks will light up the sky, setting the most memorable backdrop to welcome 2023 while you party the night away with selected spirits, wines and Champagne.

THB 4,500++ per person and half price for children ages 5-11 years old. Reserve your table now to enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine on us. [Terms & conditions may apply]

Book your table and receive a bottle of sparking wine now by emailing dthhevents@dusit.com

