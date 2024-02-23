Joint US-Thai Navy operation in Prachuap Khiri Khan recovers HTMS Sukhothai nameplate

A joint salvage operation involving the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and its United States counterpart has successfully recovered the metal nameplate of the HTMS Sukhothai, a US-built corvette that sank in the Gulf of Thailand in December 2022.

The operation, which began on Thursday off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, marks a significant moment in the efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic sinking.

The HTMS Sukhothai succumbed to the sea on 18 December 2022 amidst high winds and strong waves, leading to flooding that overwhelmed the ship’s engines and pumps. The event resulted in the loss of 24 sailors, with 76 rescued and an additional five presumed dead.

Initial attempts to retrieve the ship’s nameplate on Thursday faced challenges due to limited underwater operation times and extensive barnacle growth over the vessel’s surfaces. However, on Friday, 23 February, a second dive resulted in the name plate being recovered by divers.

On Thursday, Admiral Adung Phan-Eiam, the Navy Commander, inspected the ongoing efforts aboard the Ocean Valor, anchored near the site of the sinking in the vicinity of Bang Saphan District. Accompanied by Admiral Chatichai Thongsa-ard, Commander of the Naval Battle Force, and US Naval Attaché Hugh Winkel, Admiral Phan-Eiam reviewed the operation’s progress and the collaborative efforts between the Thai and US navies.

The salvage operation, expected to last 19 days, aims not only to recover military equipment and hazardous materials but also items of sentimental value to the Navy and the families of those who were lost. The operation will involve detailed surveys of the ship’s interior and exterior, aiding in the investigation into the cause of the sinking.

Admiral Phan-Eiam emphasized the operation’s transparency and its goal to provide clear answers to the Thai people about the circumstances leading to the HTMS Sukhothai’s demise. He assured that the breach observed in the ship’s structure was not due to maintenance failures and expressed gratitude towards the US Navy for their essential support. The admiral highlighted the operation’s demonstration of the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ naval forces.

The Thai government had initially allocated 90 million baht for the salvage operation. With previous attempts unsuccessful due to the lack of qualified companies.

