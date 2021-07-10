July 10: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Health officials reported a total of 30 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday (July 10).

Of the new cases, 13 were found in Hua Hin, 8 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 7 new cases, 1 case were found in Sam Roi Yot, 4 in Parchaup Khiri Khan, 2 in Bang Saphan and 3 in Bang Saphan Noi.

Another death was also reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 10. The victim was 84 year old woman with underlying health conditions, officials said.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,374.

Meanwhile, 52 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,374 cumulative total cases in the province, 841 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,523 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 44 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 30 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 87,300 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 64,000 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses.

