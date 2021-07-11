July 11: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported a total of 35 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday (July 11).

Of the new cases, 13 were found in Hua Hin, 2 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 10 new cases, 2 cases were found in Sam Roi Yot, 1 in Parchaup Khiri Khan, 8 in Bang Saphan and 1 in Bang Saphan Noi.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 10.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,409.

Meanwhile, 34 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,409 cumulative total cases in the province, 842 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,557 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 48 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 27 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 87,300 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 64,000 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses.

comments