July 12: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports another spike in COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported a total of 79 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (July 12).

Of the new cases, 55 were found in Hua Hin, and were linked to new or existing clusters. 40 of the cases were found at the cluster at the Dole pineapple processing factory, 8 from a cluster at a night market, 3 from a cluster at the Pacharapul company and 1 at another factory.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 6 new cases, 1 case was found in Sam Roi Yot, 1 in Kuiburi, 5 in Parchaup Khiri Khan, 3 in Thap Sakae, and 8 in Bang Saphan.

Five other cases were people registered as living in Prachuap Khiri Khan who were transferred from other provinces for treatment.

One more death was also reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 11.

The death was that of a 34 year old woman who was seven months pregnant, which Hua Hin Today first reported on Sunday.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,488.

Meanwhile, 13 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,488 cumulative total cases in the province, 907 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,570 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 46 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 27 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 87,600 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 64,300 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses.

