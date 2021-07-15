July 15: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 33 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (July 15).

Of the new cases, 33 were found in Hua Hin, and were linked to new or existing clusters, with 11 cases found at the Dole fruit processing factory and 6 cases were from the same family.

From the other cases, 19 were found in Pranburi at a cluster among fisheries, 1 in Thap Sakae, 2 in Kuiburi, 1 in Bang Saphan and 3 in Prachuap Khiri Khan..

Six cases were from Prachaup residents who were transferred back to the province for treatment.

One more death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 12.

The victim was a 48 year old Thai woman who had an underlying health condition, officials said.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,717.

Meanwhile, 161 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,717 cumulative total cases in the province, 866 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,839 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 51 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 73 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, more than 95,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 72,300 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses. The numbers include 4,300 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

