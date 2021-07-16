July 16: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 48 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday (July 16).

Of the new cases, 18 were found in Hua Hin, 5 of which were from the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory.

From the other cases, 8 were found in Pranburi, 1 in Thap Sakae, 1 in Kuiburi, 3 in Bang Saphan Noi and 5 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan..

One more death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,765.

Meanwhile, 193 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,765 cumulative total cases in the province, 720 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,032 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 45 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 63 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, more than 95,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 72,300 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses. The numbers include 4,300 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

comments