July 23: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 19 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 61 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday (July 23).

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Hua Hin, 11 in Pranburi, 1 in Sam Roi Yot, 9 in Kuiburi, 7 in Thap Sakae, 7 in Bang Saphan, 3 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 3 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 14.

The victim was a 48 year old woman from Nong Plub who had been receiving treatment at Hua Hin Hospital since July 1.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,133.

Meanwhile, 44 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,133 cumulative total cases in the province, 774 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,345 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 55 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 80 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 120,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 90,652 have received one dose and 29,012 have received both doses. 1,216 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

