July 26: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (July 26).

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Hua Hin, 5 in Pranburi, 9 in Sam Roi Yot, 6 in Kuiburi, 8 in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi and 7 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new fatalities were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 15.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,295.

Meanwhile, 45 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,295 cumulative total cases in the province, 775 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,505 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 56 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 92 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 122,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 91,562 have received one dose and 29,035 have received both doses.

1,216 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

comments