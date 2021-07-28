July 28: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials on Wednesday (July 28) reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, a significant fall from the 176 cases reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 11 were found in Hua Hin, 15 in Pranburi, 0 in Sam Roi Yot, 5 in Kuiburi, 2 in Thap Sakae, 5 in Bang Saphan, 5 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 3 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No more deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 15.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,517.

Meanwhile, 42 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,517 cumulative total cases in the province, 858 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,644 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 62 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 101 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 123,800 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 92,850 have received one dose and 29,264 have received both doses. 1,690 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

