July 29: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials on Thursday (July 29) reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, 17 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere, 17 cases were found in Pranburi, 7 in Sam Roi Yot, 4 in Kuiburi, 1 in Thap Sakae, 5 in Bang Saphan, 2 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 3 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No more deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 15.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,573.

Meanwhile, 58 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,573 cumulative total cases in the province, 856 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,702 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 62 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 117 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 125,800 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 94,930 have received one dose and 29,264 have received both doses. 1,690 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

