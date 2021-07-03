July 3: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 7 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 21 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday (July 3), 7 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Of the cases in Hua Hin, 5 were found linked to the cluster the pineapple factory.

That particular cluster has now resulted in 836 cases in total.

Of the new cases, 12 are men, 9 are women, and in this group 15 are Thai, and 4 are Burmese, 1 Chinese and 1 Vietnamese. One of them is an employee at a hotel Hua Hin.

Two other cases were found in Sam Roi Yod and four each in Pranburi, Bang Saphan and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Friday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,765.

Meanwhile, 34 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,765 cumulative total cases in the province, 517 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,242 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 15 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 26 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 72,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 49,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

