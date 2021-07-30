July 30: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 80 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials on Friday (July 30) reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin 14 cases, Pranburi 6 cases, Sam Roi Yot 13 cases, Kui Buri 25 cases, Mung Prachuap 16 cases, Thap sakae 1 case, Bang Saphan 5 Cases, and Bang Saphan Noi – cases. There were 1 additional reports of deaths.

Elsewhere in the province, 6 cases were found in Pranburi, 13 in Sam Roi Yot, 25 in Kuiburi, 1 in Thap Sakae, 5 in Bang Saphan, 5 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 16 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more more death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 16.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,653.

Meanwhile, 42 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,653 cumulative total cases in the province, 893 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,744 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 60 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 132 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 131,517 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 99,701 have received one dose and 30,126 have received both doses. 1,690 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

comments